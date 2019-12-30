Global  

British woman found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang rape will appeal

British woman found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang rape will appeal

The teenager had told the court she was pinned down and attacked by 12 Israeli youths in Ayia Napa.
Lawyer for British woman found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang rape issues statement

Lawyer for British woman found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang rape issues statementThe 19-year-old was convicted of a single count of public mischief at Famagusta District Court in...
Teen 'made up' gang rape claim, Cyprus court finds, and now faces jail

Teen 'made up' gang rape claim, Cyprus court finds, and now faces jailA 19-year-old British woman was found guilty Monday of lying about being gang-raped by 12 Israeli men...
tinakalinen

Christina Kalinen #VoteLabour2019 RT @RespectIsVital: They made someone who alleges they were raped, testify in an open court. She underwent 9 hours of Police interrogation… 5 seconds ago

boblister_poole

Bob For A Full Brexit UK to raise concerns with Cyprus after British teen is found guilty of false rape claim https://t.co/zjsIanXs7L https://t.co/azxPxXiRqq 13 seconds ago

estrellapreto

Arya Stark. RT @Josiensor: At court in Ayia Napa. British teen who claimed she was raped by up to 12 Israelis has herself just been found guilty of "pu… 15 seconds ago

MimiWatt0

Marie Watson RT @LDNVictimsComm: I have grave concerns about this case as she has been found guilty due to ‘inconsistencies’ in her accounts. My #rapere… 30 seconds ago

Rachael_Steel

sour patch kid RT @a_leesha1: Incredibly awful, unjust, & abhorrent. A British teen could face up to a year in jail. Her crime? Reporting she’d been gang… 31 seconds ago

conall_hill

Conall Hill RT @Barristerblog: British woman, 19, found guilty of lying over rape claims. None of the alleged rapists gave evidence & her conviction de… 41 seconds ago

mug_modnar

-[jujubean]- RT @Imamofpeace: BREAKING: A British woman has been found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, by 12 Israeli youths… 49 seconds ago

asd33447

★Э☆Д☆У☆А☆Р☆Д★ RT @Ruptly: #British woman found guilty of lying about hotel gang rape #Cyprus https://t.co/fJvlmkxYaw 52 seconds ago


Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis [Video]Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying [Video]Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying

A Cyprus court on Monday found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by Israeli youths six months ago. Sarah Charlton reports.

