49ers Defeat Seahawks to Win NFC West and No. 1 Seed

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
San Francisco's 26-21 victory in Seattle clinched a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

We worked for this all year.

That's always the goal going in, just to get in the tournament.

To get in there with the No.

1 seed feels very good.

, Kyle Shanahan, 49ers coach, via statement.

Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister was tackled by 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw .

Just short of the goal line on fourth down with seconds remaining in the game.

I just made sure that I kept my feet on the goal line ... and just made a tackle that my coaches and teammates will be proud of.

, Dre Greenlaw, via statement.

San Francisco finished the season with a 13-3 record.

Just one year after a 4-12 season and the No.

2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Seattle fell to 11-5 on the season and will be the No.

5 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Seahawks will play the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday in an NFL wild-card game
Recent related news from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: The 49ers showed that they deserve the No. 1 seed in the NFC with win against Seahawks

Colin Cowherd: The 49ers showed that they deserve the No. 1 seed in the NFC with win against SeahawksWith a win against the Seattle Seahawks last night on Sunday Night Football, the San Francisco 49ers...
FOX Sports - Published

NFL roundup: 49ers clinch No. 1 seed in thriller over Seahawks

Raheem Mostert rushed for two second-half touchdowns and San Francisco made a late defensive stand to...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Denver Post



