Greta Thunberg meets David Attenborough on Skype

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
The 16-year-old Nobel peace prize nominee discussed issues of public perception with the 93-year-old TV presenter, while they both thanked each other for their efforts trying to bring about change.

It came as outgoing governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney issued a climate change warning.

Mr Carney said in a BBC Radio 4 Today interview that the financial sector had begun to reduce the investment in fossil fuels – but far too slowly.

Both interviews were carried out as part of a special BBC Radio 4 Today programme guest edited by Greta Thunberg.
