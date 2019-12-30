New Year's Eve hosts share a wish for the new decade 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:13s - Published Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale prepare to ring in 2020 Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale prepare to ring in 2020

London New Year's Eve celebrations: Police warn revellers not to attend River Thames fireworks without a ticket New decade set to be ushered in with mass displays lighting up cities across country

Independent - Published 20 hours ago







