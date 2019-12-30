Tesla delivers first China-made Model 3 sedans

Global  

Tesla has started delivering Model 3 electric cars built at its Shanghai factory in just under a year since it began work on the $2 billion plant, a record for global automakers in China.

David Pollard reports.
Tesla has started delivering Model 3 electric cars built at its Shanghai factory in just under a year...
First Tesla Model 3 From China Delivered In Just 357 Days

Just last week, a drone video showed that the parking lot of Gigafactory 3, located in Shanghai,...
Tesla Begins Rolling Out Model 3 Cars Made In China [Video]Tesla Begins Rolling Out Model 3 Cars Made In China

Bay Area-based electric car maker Tesla is rolling out its first Model 3 sedans made in a factory in Shanghai, China starting Monday. (12/30/19)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:30Published

