Comedian and Musician Neil Innes Dead at 75

The award-winning writer and actor died of natural causes on Sunday.

Innes's agent, Nigel Morton, confirmed his death in a statement to CBS News.

It is with deep sorrow and great sadness that we have to announce the death of Neil James Innes on December 29, 2019.

We have lost a beautiful, kind, gentle soul whose music and songs touched the heart of everyone and whose intellect and search for truth inspired us all.

Best known for his work with the British comedy group Monty Python and The Bonzo Dog Band, Innes wrote songs for the film, 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail.'.

He won an Ivor Novello award for The Bonzo Dog Band song, "I'm The Urban Spaceman."