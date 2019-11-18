Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Comedian and Musician Neil Innes Dead at 75

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Comedian and Musician Neil Innes Dead at 75

Comedian and Musician Neil Innes Dead at 75

Comedian and Musician Neil Innes Dead at 75.

The award-winning writer and actor died of natural causes on Sunday.

Innes's agent, Nigel Morton, confirmed his death in a statement to CBS News.

It is with deep sorrow and great sadness that we have to announce the death of Neil James Innes on December 29, 2019.

, Nigel Morton, to CBS News.

We have lost a beautiful, kind, gentle soul whose music and songs touched the heart of everyone and whose intellect and search for truth inspired us all.

He died of natural causes quickly without warning and, I think, without pain, Nigel Morton, to CBS News.

Best known for his work with the British comedy group Monty Python and The Bonzo Dog Band, Innes wrote songs for the film, 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail.'.

He won an Ivor Novello award for The Bonzo Dog Band song, "I'm The Urban Spaceman."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Monty Python star Neil Innes dead at 75

Neil Innes, the comedian and musician known for his work with the beloved British comedy troupe Monty...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

heather151262

Heather Eadie RT @SkyNewsBreak: The agent for comedian and musician Neil Innes who collaborated with Monty Python and played with the Rutles says he has… 13 seconds ago

NobleReporters

Noble Reporters Comedian and musician, Neil Innes dies 75. https://t.co/MDHLzXiQFZ https://t.co/odtJmiXnl4 49 seconds ago

Newsworthy3Blog

Noble Reporters Comedian and musician, Neil Innes dies 75. https://t.co/KPAIgg15b0 https://t.co/m8NUtkiuak 57 seconds ago

lorilennon

Lori Citero-Bunker RT @charltonbrooker: V sad to hear Neil Innes, the brilliant comedian, musician, and Rutle, has died. Humming this today, having had it stu… 57 seconds ago

blueoysterdvp

Blue Oyster Dvp RT @beatlesstory: RIP Neil Innes. Musician, songwriter, comedian and star of The Beatles' pastiche 'The Rutles' who died today aged 75. "… 8 minutes ago

iamnigeu

Film & Tv 🎥📺 So sad to hear the news Neil Innes has died aged 75. Writer, Musician, Actor, Comedian. He collaborated with Monty… https://t.co/TtYTOFGwsD 8 minutes ago

MDRBrown

Martin D. Brown RT @Channel4News: Neil Innes, the musician and comedian, has died aged 75. Here he is playing with the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band at a festiva… 9 minutes ago

robertjwolfmd

Robert J Wolf MD RIP Neil Innes. Great comedian and musician! Solid part of the Circus team! #Python 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Roxette Singer Marie Fredriksson Dead at Age 61 [Video]Roxette Singer Marie Fredriksson Dead at Age 61

Roxette Singer Marie Fredriksson Dead at Age 61. Marie Fredriksson died on Dec. 9 after a 17-year battle with cancer. . Her management company, Dimberg Jernberg, confirmed her death in a statement,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

The Cadillac Three Embrace The 'Outlaw Spirit' In Their Music [Video]The Cadillac Three Embrace The "Outlaw Spirit" In Their Music

The Cadillac Three members Jaren Johnston, Kelby Ray and Neil Mason get into how their music is always changing and "growing in an organic way."

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.