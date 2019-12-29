Global  

Outpouring Of Support For John Lewis

Outpouring Of Support For John Lewis

Outpouring Of Support For John Lewis

The civil rights icon said he will continue to serve as he begins his plans for treatment.
Expressions of support, faith for Rep. John Lewis abound after revelation of stage 4 pancreatic cancer

"If there's anyone with the strength and courage to fight this, it's you, John," former President...
Tweets about this

susanda02581750

susan davis RT @mmpadellan: I don't expect much from trump. But when I heard Rep. John Lewis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and I saw the outpo… 14 seconds ago

GeneHil12439202

Gene Hill RT @ABC: "Praying for you, my friend," former Pres. Barack Obama tweets as outpouring of support follows Rep. John Lewis' cancer diagnosis.… 1 minute ago

CnBsNana

Crystal English RT @JTHVerhovek: Outpouring of support follows Rep. John Lewis' cancer diagnosis - ABC News - https://t.co/OhBpO8Ydoc via @ABC 3 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Outpouring of support follows Rep. John Lewis’ cancer diagnosis https://t.co/y3SEzcWPYP 6 minutes ago


Congressman John Lewis Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer [Video]Congressman John Lewis Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer

Congressman John Lewis Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer. On Dec. 29, Rep. John Lewis announced that he had recently been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. His pancreatic cancer was..

