Why Go to the North Pole When You Can Visit Santa’s House in Farmingdale! 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:56s - Published Why Go to the North Pole When You Can Visit Santa’s House in Farmingdale! Kathryn Sputo has created a winter wonderland for her community in Farmingdale, LI. “During the month of December, this is where Santa hangs out when he comes to New York,” Sputo said. “We open our doors to the public, we invite everybody, whether you celebrate Christmas or not.” All Sputo asks for in return for people coming to visit her house is a donation to her charity of choice, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Why Go to the North Pole When You Can Visit Santa’s House in Farmingdale! Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC. Stream Why Go to the North Pole When You Can Visit Santa’s House in Farmingdale! Instantly.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Colorado Christmas: Top Kid-Friendly Holiday Attractions Colorado is a top family travel destination year-round, but during Christmas it is truly magical. Here are our top picks for the things to do with kids in Colorado: The Gaylord Rockies Resort becomes a.. Credit: Rich Media Exchange Duration: 03:38Published 1 week ago