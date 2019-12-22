Global  

Why Go to the North Pole When You Can Visit Santa’s House in Farmingdale!

Kathryn Sputo has created a winter wonderland for her community in Farmingdale, LI.

“During the month of December, this is where Santa hangs out when he comes to New York,” Sputo said.

“We open our doors to the public, we invite everybody, whether you celebrate Christmas or not.” All Sputo asks for in return for people coming to visit her house is a donation to her charity of choice, St.

Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC.

