The New Year will usher IN a new era of privacy in California.

Sources tell Reuters THAT come Wednesday Californians shopping at Walmart and other big retailers will see signage at stores and ONLINE saying, "Do Not Sell my Info." The companies will be complying with the state's new law that lets shoppers know what personal data retailers are collecting on them.

It will also allow them to opt out of allowing those businesses to sell that data to third parties.

The law also affects social media platforms such as Facebook and Google, advertisers and streaming services.

While Europe's data protection law set a new standard for how companies gather and use personal data, it gave companies years to comply.

California has given retailers just a few months.

Other retailers aren't limiting their compliance to California.

Home Depot will allow access to such privacy information around the country by posting it online.

Target says A "Do Not Sell" button ON ITS WEBSITE will be visible to all U.S. shoppers.

It says it already allows its customers to opt of sharing their data.

Sherwin-Wllliams didn't wait for January 1.

The retailer of paints and coatings has already posted the privacy rights and links on its website.

Amazon.com is taking a different tack.

It won't put up a "Do Not Sell" button on its website at all.

A spokeswoman said Amazon does not sell customers' personal data and has never done so, BUT THAT IT WILL REVIEW THE NEW REGULATIONS AND REVISE ITS PRIVACY NOTICE.