Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Congressman John Lewis Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Congressman John Lewis Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer

Congressman John Lewis Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer

Congressman John Lewis Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer.

On Dec.

29, Rep.

John Lewis announced that he had recently been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

His pancreatic cancer was discovered earlier this month during a routine medical visit and confirmed by subsequent tests.

.

I have been in some kind of fight — for freedom, equality, basic human rights — for nearly my entire life … I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now, Rep.

John Lewis, via statement.

Pancreatic cancers are the 10th most common cancer in the US, ranking as the third most deadly.

Because pancreatic cancers mimic other illnesses, with symptoms such as stomach pain, early detection is difficult.

However, advancements in research and treatment of the disease continue to hold promise for a better future.

.

Doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance.

, Rep.

John Lewis, via statement.

Lewis will likely benefit from a combination of experimental vaccines, immunotherapies and possibly surgery.

.

The 79-year-old plans to continue his work in Washington D.C.

While undergoing treatment over the next several weeks.

.

I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community.

We still have many bridges to cross, Rep.

John Lewis, via statement
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Civil rights leader John Lewis faces cancer battle

Civil rights leader John Lewis faces cancer battleUS congressman John Lewis has announced he has advanced pancreatic cancer. The 79-year-old Democrat...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsSeattle TimesIndiaTimesFrance 24ReutersUSATODAY.comCBC.caNPR


US Rep John Lewis of Georgia says he has pancreatic cancer

ATLANTA (AP) — Congressman John Lewis of Georgia announced Sunday that he has stage IV pancreatic...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comNPRSifyUSATODAY.comFOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

__TruthSeeker_

#BQQM sandwiches Q RT @GBNReports: JUST IN: U.S. Congressman John Lewis says he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer 3 minutes ago

Morrisp1515

Morris Price Saddened to hear that Congressman John Lewis has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. This man of tremend… https://t.co/skhIE5UAvo 4 minutes ago

Bbarber80034741

Bbarber RT @NewsBreaking: Breaking: Congressman John Lewis says he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer - WSBTV 7 minutes ago

JoshMankiewicz

Josh Mankiewicz RT @wsbtv: #BREAKING NEWS: Congressman John Lewis says he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer https://t.co/FrQRo7kT17 https:/… 8 minutes ago

lebalori

D.L. RT @BNONews: BREAKING: U.S. Congressman John Lewis says he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer 10 minutes ago

Wildmoonsister

Robin Pierce RT @Evan_Bookman: These gentlemen are 2 different people. Elijah Cummings (Left) was a Congressman from Maryland and civil rights advocate… 11 minutes ago

StanleyGBuford

Stanley G Buford Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer https://t.co/kpFJYyhqCd 12 minutes ago

MeloniaSherban

Melonia S. RT @SenWarren: Nobody fights harder in Congress than our hero @repjohnlewis, & our hearts will be with him & his family every step of the w… 13 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Outpouring Of Support For John Lewis [Video]Outpouring Of Support For John Lewis

The civil rights icon said he will continue to serve as he begins his plans for treatment.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:25Published

Rep. John Lewis confirms he is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer [Video]Rep. John Lewis confirms he is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Rep. John Lewis confirmed on Sunday that he is suffering from Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.