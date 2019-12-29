Congressman John Lewis Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer

On Dec.

29, Rep.

John Lewis announced that he had recently been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

His pancreatic cancer was discovered earlier this month during a routine medical visit and confirmed by subsequent tests.

I have been in some kind of fight — for freedom, equality, basic human rights — for nearly my entire life … I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now, Rep.

John Lewis, via statement.

Pancreatic cancers are the 10th most common cancer in the US, ranking as the third most deadly.

Because pancreatic cancers mimic other illnesses, with symptoms such as stomach pain, early detection is difficult.

However, advancements in research and treatment of the disease continue to hold promise for a better future.

Doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance.

, Rep.

John Lewis, via statement.

Lewis will likely benefit from a combination of experimental vaccines, immunotherapies and possibly surgery.

The 79-year-old plans to continue his work in Washington D.C.

While undergoing treatment over the next several weeks.

I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community.

We still have many bridges to cross, Rep.

John Lewis, via statement