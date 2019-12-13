Global  

News 8 Play of the Week Winner - Holmen Gymnastics Harley Bartels - 12/27/19

News 8 Play of the Week Winner - Holmen Gymnastics Harley Bartels - 12/27/19
News 8 Play of the Week Winner - Holmen Gymnastics Harley Bartels - 12/27/19

The winner of the latest news 8 play of the week.

And i think all of holmen got out to vote for this one.

With 57 percent of the vote, harley bartels is the winner with this excellent sequence during a floor routine.

Thanks to all who voted!

