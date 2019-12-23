Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Road Conditions Are Worsening As The Snow Continues To Fall

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Road Conditions Are Worsening As The Snow Continues To Fall

Road Conditions Are Worsening As The Snow Continues To Fall

Katie Steiner reports from the WCCO Mobile Weather Lab on the changing weather conditions (1:52).

WCCO 4 News At Noon – Dec.

30, 2019
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Virginia chain-reaction crash on I-64: How to drive safely in snow and ice

Nearly 70 vehicles were involved in chain-reaction crashes Sunday in Virginia. Here are tips to keep...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Snow blankets parts of Oracle [Video]Snow blankets parts of Oracle

Snow continues blanketing parts of Oracle, something residents say is exciting but can also be dangerous.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:58Published

Snow blankets parts if Oracle [Video]Snow blankets parts if Oracle

Snow continues blanketing parts of Oracle, something residents say is exciting but can also be dangerous.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.