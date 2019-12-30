Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NY Giant's Mara Talks On Firing Shurmur As Head Coach

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 12:39s - Published < > Embed
NY Giant's Mara Talks On Firing Shurmur As Head Coach

NY Giant's Mara Talks On Firing Shurmur As Head Coach

New York Giants President, CEO and co-owner John Mara talks about firing head coach Pat Shurmur, praising his efforts but saying at the end of the day "we just didn't win enough games."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

NY Giants To Interview Baylor Coach Matt Rhule [Video]NY Giants To Interview Baylor Coach Matt Rhule

Today the New York Giants will interview Baylor University's Matt Rhule in their search for a new head coach.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:20Published

Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur [Video]Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur

Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur. The New York Giants will have a new head coach for the third time in five years. The Giants finished with a 4-12 record in 2019. New York was 9-23 in two..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.