Service dogs growing in popularity, but some are taking advantage of the trend

Service dogs are growing in popularity but some dog owners are stretching the definition.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy shows us the difference between traditional service, therapy, and emotional support dogs.

This is shi-ya.

She's a four year old pup training to be a service dog.

(nat) her trainer, cindy elher, has been training dogs for two decades but the last two years business has been booming.

Elhers: "i have seen exponential growth in acquires and request for people to train their service dogs with many unseen types of disabilites."

But there are some people who fake having a service dog to bring them inside stores like this eugene fred meyer.

Schaffer:"we have people who are abusing the system and it really is disrespectful becasue it causes a lot of confusion.

People don't know is this a serivce dog or is it not."

Schaefer captured this video of a dog being fed at a check out counter and she says this is an exmaple of a fake service dog.

Connor: "there are three types of service dogs, each with specific rules.

However trainers say it's animals classified under emotional support that there seems to be a grey area for the public."

Traditional service dogs are trained with the purpose to help someone with disabilities and are allowed in stores.

Therapy dogs are trained for comforting people and emotional support dogs are perscribed by a doctor to help with a pyscological disability.

Federal law only protects traditional service dogs because of the american's with disabilities act.

If you're unsure if a dog is a service dog, you can ask these two questions--is this a service dog and what tasks can it prefom.

But elhers says a service dog in training could still misbehave...which would allow a business to ask that the dog to leave.

"i know what it feels like to have a dog that you are training or have you thought did train, go to the bathroom on the floor."

