NYC's iconic New Year's Eve ball tested in Times Square

A local high school teacher tests the iconic Times Square New Year's Eve Ball on Monday (December 30), seeing if it's ready for the decade-ending debauchery taking place tomorrow night.

The teacher tried raising it up the 130-foot pole atop One Times Square, as winds and rains soaked Manhattan.

The ball, equipped with kaleidoscope lighting effects, is illuminated by 32,256 LEDs and enhanced with 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles, according to reports.