Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pre-game: Erin Wilson previews Music City Bowl

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Pre-game: Erin Wilson previews Music City Bowl

Pre-game: Erin Wilson previews Music City Bowl

Mississippi State is seeking to finish a historic decade with a win in the Music City Bowl.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pre-game: Erin Wilson previews Music City Bowl

State fans flocked to nashville to see their bulldogs take on the cardinals of louisville in this year's music city bowl.

W-t--va's erin wilson is live in nashville with a look prior to kickoff.

Right now im at the river front over looking the nissan stadium.

In a few hours the fans you see walking behind me are headed to grab a bite before packing out yje stadium to support the bulldogs 10th straight bowl game.

The bulldogs have a tough match facing the a louisville team that went from 2-10 to a 7-5 season under new head coach scott sattersfeld and the second for head coach joe moorhead.

We talked yo a few fans who traveled here from mississippi to be here for this and will have more from them today at 4.

Reporting live from nashville erin wilson wtva sports a woman




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.