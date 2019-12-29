Global  

Man attacks Hanukkah party at Rabbi's house in New York

Man attacks Hanukkah party at Rabbi's house in New York

Man attacks Hanukkah party at Rabbi's house in New York

An attack on a religious gathering, the stabbing of five people at a rabbi's house in New York during a Hanukkah party.

New York's governor is calling this an act of domestic terrorism.
5 Stabbed At Hanukkah Celebration In New York

A man stabbed people celebrating Hanukkah at the home of a rabbi in a suburb of New York City...
Five wounded in stabbing at New York rabbi's house

*New York:* An intruder stabbed and wounded five people at a rabbi's house in New York during a party...
New York Synagogue Attacks: New Security Plans Announced Against Anti-Semitic Violence [Video]New York Synagogue Attacks: New Security Plans Announced Against Anti-Semitic Violence

A community is on edge after a series of targeted attacks on Jewish groups across the Tri-State Area. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

New York Synagogue Attack: NYC Civil Rights Leaders Unite [Video]New York Synagogue Attack: NYC Civil Rights Leaders Unite

Jewish leaders, the National Action Network and other New York City civil rights leaders gathered to show solidarity in light of a spoke in attacks on Jewish people in the city and surrounding..

