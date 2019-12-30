Daisy Ridley's unusual happiness

Daisy Ridley thinks it is "unusual" that she is so happy.

The actress knows not everyone of her age can feel so content with their personal and professional lives, but admitted that can be "scary" as she's worried a "massive curveball" will come her way in the near future.

She said: She said: She said: She said: Daisy shot to fame when she was cast as Rey in the final 'Star Wars' trilogy and she's fine with the fact it's a role she'll be asked about for the rest of her life.