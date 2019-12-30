Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Daisy Ridley's unusual happiness

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Daisy Ridley's unusual happiness

Daisy Ridley's unusual happiness

Daisy Ridley thinks it is "unusual" that she is so happy.

The actress knows not everyone of her age can feel so content with their personal and professional lives, but admitted that can be "scary" as she's worried a "massive curveball" will come her way in the near future.

She said: She said: She said: She said: Daisy shot to fame when she was cast as Rey in the final 'Star Wars' trilogy and she's fine with the fact it's a role she'll be asked about for the rest of her life.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Daisy Ridley's unusual happiness - Daisy Ridley thinks it is "unusual" that she is so happy. The 27-year-old actres… https://t.co/OTImAN9CzJ 5 hours ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Daisy Ridley's unusual happiness #DaisyRidley #Rey #RiseOfSkywalker #StarWars https://t.co/ypIRafCz8g 9 hours ago

divaswiki

divaswiki Daisy Ridley’s unusual happiness https://t.co/b5dJWKPUUE https://t.co/aDNJhC34pp 12 hours ago

read_most

News Read Most in 24 Hours Daisy Ridley's unusual happiness https://t.co/FQLCuNmJcU 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.