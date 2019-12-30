Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Will Surveillance Cameras Become Weaponized With AI?

Video Credit: INSH - Duration: 03:06s - Published < > Embed
Will Surveillance Cameras Become Weaponized With AI?How important is your privacy to you?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Secure your property with two Ring Spotlight Cams for $249 ($398 value)

Today only, as a part of its Mega Deal Zone, B&H is offering a two-pack of wired Ring Spotlight Cams...
9to5Toys - Published

Factbox: Ghosn's bail conditions - Surveillance cameras, no internet access

Carlos Ghosn, the ousted boss of the Renault-Nissan carmaking alliance who was awaiting trial in...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Suspect Adjusts Surveillance Cameras In The Bronx [Video]Suspect Adjusts Surveillance Cameras In The Bronx

A suspected burglar in the Bronx apparently tried to avoid appearing in surveillance video, but he didn't quite succeed.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:19Published

Our Art's Cameras Plus Picture of the Day for December 30! [Video]Our Art's Cameras Plus Picture of the Day for December 30!

Check out our Art's Cameras Plus Picture of The Day! To submit your entry, send it to [email protected]

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.