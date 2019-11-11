Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate first engaged Christmas

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate first engaged Christmas

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate first engaged Christmas

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate first engaged Christmas The 'Modern Family' star took to Instagram to share a series of adorable snaps of herself and her fiancé from their Christmas bash earlier this week, which also happened to be their first time celebrating the festive season since getting engaged in July.

Alongside the pictures, Sarah wrote: Wells also took to social media to share his own snap from the celebration and the picture featured some furry friends.

He wrote:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' NSFW Christmas Comments Are a True Gift

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams shared a very cheeky exchange on Instagram this holiday season. On...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sarah Hyland has 8 bridesmaids [Video]Sarah Hyland has 8 bridesmaids

Sarah Hyland has 8 bridesmaids The 'Modern Family' star shared a photograph of her "bride tribe" - excluding Vanessa Hudgens and Nicholas Carbone - on her Instagram account on Sunday. The 28-year-old..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:57Published

Sarah Hyland hasn't set wedding date [Video]Sarah Hyland hasn't set wedding date

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams haven't set a wedding date yet as they are just enjoying being engaged.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.