A24 Notches Box Office Record With 'Uncut Gems'

The Adam Sandler-led film has taken in $18.8 million since its nationwide release on Christmas.

The figure is a new five-day opening record for distributor A24.

'Gems' easily topped A24's previous five-day record of $11 million set by 'Midsommar' earlier this year.

On the first day of its wide release, 'Uncut Gems' also recorded $5.9 million.

That is the highest intake in a single day for an A24 movie.

The thriller from Josh and Benny Safdie has earned very positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Sandler is generating Oscar buzz for his performance as an N.Y.C.

Jeweler and gambling addict