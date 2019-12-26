Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

A24 Notches Box Office Record With 'Uncut Gems'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
A24 Notches Box Office Record With 'Uncut Gems'

A24 Notches Box Office Record With 'Uncut Gems'

A24 Notches Box Office Record With 'Uncut Gems'.

The Adam Sandler-led film has taken in $18.8 million since its nationwide release on Christmas.

The figure is a new five-day opening record for distributor A24.

'Gems' easily topped A24's previous five-day record of $11 million set by 'Midsommar' earlier this year.

On the first day of its wide release, 'Uncut Gems' also recorded $5.9 million.

That is the highest intake in a single day for an A24 movie.

The thriller from Josh and Benny Safdie has earned very positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Sandler is generating Oscar buzz for his performance as an N.Y.C.

Jeweler and gambling addict
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Idina Menzel open to more Frozen films [Video]Idina Menzel open to more Frozen films

Idina Menzel open to more Frozen films The singer-and-actress voices Queen Elsa in the Disney franchise, with both movies proving popular with audiences and the sequel, 'Frozen 2' outperforming the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.