Ringing in the new year with VISIT Milwaukee 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:28s - Published Ringing in the new year with VISIT Milwaukee Claire Koenig with VISIT Milwaukee stopped by the studio to share some fun spots to celebrate New Year's Eve around Milwaukee. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Customizing Your Wedding Menu and More Planning for a wedding can be stressful and challenging, especially during this time of year. Joining us to talk about customizing wedding venues and menus for the new year is Sous Chef Hadley Shully.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:33Published 4 hours ago A New Concept in Wedding Décor and Favors Flowers at a wedding add a beautiful touch to the overall atmosphere of the day. But spending all that money on something that won't be around in a few days can be a tough pill to swallow. But what if.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 05:40Published 4 hours ago