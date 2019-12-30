Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ringing in the new year with VISIT Milwaukee

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
Ringing in the new year with VISIT Milwaukee

Ringing in the new year with VISIT Milwaukee

Claire Koenig with VISIT Milwaukee stopped by the studio to share some fun spots to celebrate New Year's Eve around Milwaukee.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Customizing Your Wedding Menu and More [Video]Customizing Your Wedding Menu and More

Planning for a wedding can be stressful and challenging, especially during this time of year. Joining us to talk about customizing wedding venues and menus for the new year is Sous Chef Hadley Shully..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:33Published

A New Concept in Wedding Décor and Favors [Video]A New Concept in Wedding Décor and Favors

Flowers at a wedding add a beautiful touch to the overall atmosphere of the day. But spending all that money on something that won't be around in a few days can be a tough pill to swallow. But what if..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.