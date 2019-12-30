Data Relay Thousands Evacuated As Bushfires Continue To Burn Across Australia https://t.co/9F5sfoH4Ns via @newsy 43 minutes ago



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Too late to evacuate' those in path of deadly Australian bushfires Scores of fires burn out of control across Australia amid a heatwave that has seen temperatures exceed 40C (104F) in every state. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:06Published 1 hour ago Super thirsty koala grabs a drink from cyclist's water bottle ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA — A woman out biking with her friends was shocked when an extremely parched koala walked up and drank from her water bottle. According to 7 News, Anna Heusler was biking with a.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:07Published 8 hours ago