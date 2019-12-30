Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Brazil Fines Facebook For Sharing User Information

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Brazil Fines Facebook For Sharing User Information

Brazil Fines Facebook For Sharing User Information

Brazil says Facebook shared user data with &quot;questionable&quot; purposes with an app.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Brazil fines Facebook $1.6 million for improper sharing of user data

Brazil's Ministry Of Justice said on Monday it has fined U.S. tech giant Facebook Inc 6.6...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CrazyMomma007

Trish Lee RT @WendySiegelman: Brazil Fines Facebook $1.6 Million in Cambridge Analytica Case - The fine is tied to Facebook’s unlawful sharing of dat… 4 seconds ago

neuropuff

Neuropuff Brazil Fines Facebook $1.6M for Improper Sharing of User Data https://t.co/iEkpYa1BqF https://t.co/g7E1rbPHWX 35 seconds ago

Toni_Scurlock

Toni Scurlock 4 TRUMP/USA RT @MrJones_tm: BREAKING: Brazil fines Facebook $1.6 million over improper data sharing 🧐 I wish this was significant...but $1.6M to faceb… 38 seconds ago

Krisckross

Kris RT @thehill: #BREAKING: Brazil fines Facebook $1.6 million over improper data sharing https://t.co/yMxVnNYz8V https://t.co/aifSLRxgQ2 2 minutes ago

Ronissonps

Ronisson P Silva @JusticaGovBR Brazil Fines Facebook $1.6 Million in Cambridge Analytica Case - The fine is tied to Facebook’s unla… https://t.co/CMiCAnfhAM 2 minutes ago

MrJones_tm

Mr. Jones™️ BREAKING: Brazil fines Facebook $1.6 million over improper data sharing 🧐 I wish this was significant...but $1.6M… https://t.co/okKS2Ieg2q 3 minutes ago

marciasgreen

Marcia S Newman RT @YomiShogunle: Brazil fines Facebook $1.6 million for improper sharing of user data Data from 443,000 Facebook users was made improperl… 3 minutes ago

IanBroughall

IanBroughall Brazil fines Facebook $1.6 million over improper data sharing.. 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.