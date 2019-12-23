Global  

Seattle schools offer free immunizations

Get vaccinated or stay home.

That's the message from Seattle public schools to its students.

Kids who are not up to date on their shots won't be able to return from the winter break under state law.
Seattle schools will exclude non-vaccinated students starting Jan. 8. Here’s a list of free immunization clinics.

Starting Jan. 8, Seattle public-school students without complete immunizations on record will be sent...
