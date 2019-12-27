Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Confetti Test Run Held In Times Square Ahead Of New Year's Eve Celebration

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:16s - Published < > Embed
Confetti Test Run Held In Times Square Ahead Of New Year's Eve Celebration

Confetti Test Run Held In Times Square Ahead Of New Year's Eve Celebration

New York City held a test run of its New Year's Eve confetti drop where nearly 3,000 pounds of confetti will be released into Times Square.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

G-Unit Affiliate Kidd Kidd Hits Times Square Ahead Of New Year’s Eve W/ His Wife: “Live While You’re Alive”

G-Unit Affiliate Kidd Kidd Hits Times Square Ahead Of New Year’s Eve W/ His Wife: “Live While You’re Alive”Louisiana rapper Kidd Kidd is living his best life with his ride or die. The hip-hop artist went...
SOHH - Published

“Gift of Goodwill” Revealed as the 2020 Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Theme

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #newyearseve--To ring in the new decade, Waterford revealed the newest...
Business Wire - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JeffVaughn

Jeff Vaughn RT @CBSLA: New York City held a test run of its New Year's Eve confetti drop where nearly 3,000 pounds of confetti will be released into Ti… 13 minutes ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles New York City held a test run of its New Year's Eve confetti drop where nearly 3,000 pounds of confetti will be rel… https://t.co/LYu04gLO21 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NYC's iconic New Year's Eve ball tested in Times Square [Video]NYC's iconic New Year's Eve ball tested in Times Square

A local high school teacher tests the iconic Times Square New Year's Eve Ball on Monday (December 30), seeing if it's ready for the decade-ending debauchery taking place tomorrow night. The teacher..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:46Published

Final Prep Underway For NYE In Times Square [Video]Final Prep Underway For NYE In Times Square

The Waterford crystal ball was sent up the 130-foot pole on top of One Times Square as crews checked more than 32,000 energy-efficient LED bulbs. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.