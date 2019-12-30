NYPD video shows arrest in attack on rabbi's home

Video released by the New York City Police Department shows officers performing a vehicle stop and gunpoint arrest of a suspect blamed for slashing five people at the home a rabbi over the weekend.

37-year-old Grafton Thomas was apprehended in Harlem Saturday night (December 28).

Prosecutors say he burst into the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg in the heavily ultra-orthodox suburb of Monsey Saturday.

Witnesses said he drew a machete and attacked congregants gathered there to celebrate the festival of Hanukkah.

Joseph Gluck was inside.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SYNAGOGUE BUILDING MANAGER JOSEPH GLUCK, SAYING: "Thought it was a Halloween joke, for the first split second.

Then the terror kicked in, not the terror, the adrenaline rush kicked in that I'm here to help as many people as possible, that's why God sent me here in this house right now in this moment.

I decided to do whatever I could." Gluck pursued the assailant to his car, and recorded the license plate number.

Officials have yet to announce a motive why they believe Thomas targeted the home.

He was charged on Sunday (December 29) with five counts of attempted murder.

The incident follows on the heels of a deadly shooting inside a kosher market in New Jersey, and sparked renewed calls to combat religious hatred and bigotry.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST REVEREND AL SHARPTON, SAYING: "You cannot be anti-hate and pro-civil rights only one way.” Reverend Al Sharpton on Monday (December 30) said he stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the victims. (SOUNDBITE) (English) CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST REVEREND AL SHARPTON, SAYING: "We rise particularly since the incidents involved blacks that have been arrested and charged to say that we will not be silent and that we condemn any attacks, any hate crimes." A spokesperson for Rabbi Rottenberg said he was determined to continue his work.

On Sunday, Rottenberg welcomed revelers marking the final day of the Hanukkah festival outside his home where the attack took place.

So far police say Thomas appears to have acted alone.

His next court appearance is set for Friday.