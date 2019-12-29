Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Stay Safe This New Year's Eve

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 06:48s - Published < > Embed
Stay Safe This New Year's EveCARE Coalition encourages healthy behaviors within the community.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sparkling Night New Year's Eve

Usher in the New Year on a healthy note by tantalising your taste buds with a delightful and...
Bangkok Post - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsDeutsche WelleJerusalem Post


New Year's Eve — How to make resolutions for the new year

Quit smoking, exercise more, eat healthier. Every New Year's Eve, we plan to do great things over the...
Deutsche Welle - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Drakeo2point0

Drakeo is done with 2019 already! RT @TheGhostMachina: My #top9of2019. I wish I could thank everyone personally for all the love and support this past year. I tried and quic… 20 seconds ago

Kerri8News

Kerri O'Brien Planning to order an Uber or Lyft this New Year's Eve? I will be live on @8NEWS at 5pm with more tips for staying s… https://t.co/le27gengRt 2 minutes ago

jjcwow

Liverbird # RT @TheBruceMasters: .@metpoliceuk well done for keeping us safe this Xmas, but I fear the army will soon be needed. There are millions of… 3 minutes ago

michelle_voyer

Michelle Voyer This feels like a fitting end to a thoroughly depressing year where nature showed us the consequences for denial, d… https://t.co/W2l8e44XP6 3 minutes ago

TheGhostMachina

Mate Mylar My #top9of2019. I wish I could thank everyone personally for all the love and support this past year. I tried and q… https://t.co/WycP0nmxRQ 9 minutes ago

MarcusMillerMA

Marcus Miller, MA ***HAPPY MONDAY*** There's plenty to help you ring in the New Year this week. Here are 29 to think about. Have Fun,… https://t.co/q0zoQi30V8 18 minutes ago

DublinOhio

Dublin Ohio Be smart and stay safe this New Year's Eve in #DublinOhio. Don't drink and drive. Use our $10 discount on @Lyft rid… https://t.co/nKoGa0EE1w 21 minutes ago

LeemanKessler

Leeman Kessler New sweater, same Sweater-Dad checking in to let you know you did amazing this year and I know you'll continue to a… https://t.co/OJt5eKHtwz 22 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ringing in the new year with VISIT Milwaukee [Video]Ringing in the new year with VISIT Milwaukee

Claire Koenig with VISIT Milwaukee stopped by the studio to share some fun spots to celebrate New Year's Eve around Milwaukee.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:28Published

Confetti Test Run Held In Times Square Ahead Of New Year's Eve Celebration [Video]Confetti Test Run Held In Times Square Ahead Of New Year's Eve Celebration

New York City held a test run of its New Year's Eve confetti drop where nearly 3,000 pounds of confetti will be released into Times Square.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.