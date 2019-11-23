Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jarvis Landry, Joel Bitonio, Christian Kirksey react to Browns' firing of HC Freddie Kitchens

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 06:07s - Published < > Embed
Jarvis Landry, Joel Bitonio, Christian Kirksey react to Browns' firing of HC Freddie Kitchens

Jarvis Landry, Joel Bitonio, Christian Kirksey react to Browns' firing of HC Freddie Kitchens

The Cleveland Browns held player availability at the team’s facilities in Berea and a few of the team’s leaders reacted to the firing of head coach Freddie Kitchens.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

timesgazette

Times-Gazette Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry and left guard Joel Bitonio talk about what the team needs in its next… https://t.co/9LL0oUw4nK 1 hour ago

TheDailyRecord

The Daily Record Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry and left guard Joel Bitonio talk about what the team needs in its next… https://t.co/H2bbdtyuxf 1 hour ago

alliancereview

alliancereview Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry and left guard Joel Bitonio talk about what the team needs in its next… https://t.co/K9T426SCug 2 hours ago

Z_LRing3

Luke Ring RT @TheFanDomeShow: Browns all time decade team offense: Qb - Baker Mayfield Rb - Nick Chubb WR1 - Josh Gordon WR2 - Jarvis Landry LT… 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Why the rich get richer under the NFL’s current instant replay setup [Video]Why the rich get richer under the NFL’s current instant replay setup

Why do some NFL teams manage to get a lot of their instant replay challenges upheld, while others – ahem, Browns – don’t seem to have much luck? We took a look at the numbers and discovered an..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 04:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.