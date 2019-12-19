Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jackson County 10-year-old dies in ATV crash

Video Credit: KAVU-TV Victoria, TX - Published < > Embed
Jackson County 10-year-old dies in ATV crashA 10-year-old Jackson County resident died in an ATV crash.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Jackson County 10-year-old dies in ATV crash

Jackson county.

A 10 year old boy killed in an a-t-v crash at the end of county road 3-0-8.

It happened thursday around noon.

Sheriff louderback says two brothers -- 10 year old erik clark and 14 year old anthony clark were on the a-t-v when in rolled.

10 year old erik clark was driving the a-t-v.

He died at the scene.

The 14 year old was taken to the hospital and is okay.

On christmas eve, victoria




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fatal buggy crash in Fillmore County [Video]Fatal buggy crash in Fillmore County

A 12 year-old boy is dead

Credit: KIMTPublished

Jury convicts former Houston County school bus driver of killing 6-year-old girl [Video]Jury convicts former Houston County school bus driver of killing 6-year-old girl

A Houston County jury convicted a former school bus driver for the 2018 fatal accident of six-year-old Arlana Haynes.

Credit: WMGTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.