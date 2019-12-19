Jackson County 10-year-old dies in ATV crash

Jackson county.

A 10 year old boy killed in an a-t-v crash at the end of county road 3-0-8.

It happened thursday around noon.

Sheriff louderback says two brothers -- 10 year old erik clark and 14 year old anthony clark were on the a-t-v when in rolled.

10 year old erik clark was driving the a-t-v.

He died at the scene.

The 14 year old was taken to the hospital and is okay.

