Who Killed Yolanda Broussard

December 9th, 1989.

It's the day that shook evelyn broussard's world.

Even now 30 years later, the memories come rushing back a devastating phone call her husband walking toward her with the news no parent should ever hear.

"he came walking out of the house and i could see it in his face that my daughter was gone."december 9th, 1989 is the day her daughter was murdered.evelyn broussard yolanda's mother"it was one of the worst things that i have ever experienced in my lifetime.

And i don't think anyone can go through anything worse than that."yolanda broussard was just 22 years old when her life was taken with a bullet to the head.

She was one of 4 kids a big family, devastated in an instant.cory broussardyolanda's brother "yeah, it was very surreal.

Something that you hear it but then the brain doesn't process it."but yolanda wasn't alone when it happened.

Her three- year-old daughter seneca was in the home."she told me that there was this person who choked her mom before she died."seneca allenyolanda's daughter"knowing that i was there and knowing what an event like that is like is terrifying.""i closed the door and asked again, 'what did you say?'

She repeated this person's name and said 'choked my mom before she died.'" seneca told investigators with the iberia parish sheriff's department that same name.

Along with a perfect description of what he was wearing black sweatpants, red muscle shirt, black gloves."we were pretty sure it was going to be an open and shut case just based on situations and the belief in the family and the community in general.

Then, it just kind of devolved into an comedy of errors."

Seneca's report wasn't enough to prosecute.

And dna evidence wasn't yet widely used to solve police investigations at the time."a lot of the evidence based on our understanding was trampled on and contaminated because it wasn't prevalent at the time of the event."so the years passed for the family.

Young seneca was adopted by her grandmother, and by her own account, had a fairly normal childhood.

Her grandmother was her mom.

She had three new siblings."i always acknowledged she was gone, but it didn't really hit me in the same way as a kid.

I didn't start to process that until i got older and became a mom myself.

When i lived to be the same age she was when she passed away.""that's got to be a strange feeling.""it was extremely strange, yes."and for nearly three decades, there was no change.

Until detective scott hotard took the case."the last couple of cases he's worked on, including my sister's have been brought to the da's office.

My sister's is the only one sitting still on the da's desk."the sheriff's office tells me they can't speak on the case, as it's an open investigation.

The district attorney's office says the same thing only that they will periodically review the case, and that they're always seeking new evidence.

But for the broussard family for the first time there's hope.

"there's really been nothing for 28.5 year gap from when it first started out.

There's really been nothing of significance until today."

"and if this doesn't work, we will find something else, and we won't stop.

We will continue going until we have justice for my daughter."in iberia parish, candace barnette, news 15.

In all these years, no one has been charged in yolanda's murder.

The broussard family is begging anyone who might remember even the smallest detail to come forward.

