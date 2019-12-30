MLK march planned for January 20

Jr march will begin at 10 a-m monday january 20th - at the post office at 3-12 s.

Main st.

In downtown victoria - in front of a building named for the american christian minister and activist who became the most visible spokesperson and leader in the civil rights movement from 1955 until his assasination in 1968.

The march will end at the webster chapel united methodist church at 405 s wheeler street.

