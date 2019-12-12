Global  

Woman Dies After Catching Fire During Cancer Surgery

A 66-year-old woman in Bucharest, Romanian died after catching fire during surgery for pancreatic cancer.
Romanian woman dies after being set on fire during surgery

A patient has died after she was set alight during surgery for cancer, succumbing to burns on 40...
Deutsche Welle - Published


