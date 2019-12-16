LeBron James and Serena Williams Named Athletes of the Decade

James and Williams were honored by the Associated Press.

Over the past 10 years, James has won three NBA titles and scored the most points in the league.

A decade ago, I just turned 25.

I’m about to be 35 and I’m just in a better (place) in my life and have a better understanding of what I want to get out of life, LeBron James, via Associated Press.

Williams secured 12 Grand Slam singles titles and was first in the WTA's rankings for three straight years.

The tennis legend also welcomed her first child in 2017 with husband Alexis Ohanian.

James beat out Patriots QB Tom Brady, who came in second on the list.

In third on the men's side was Jamaican Olympian runner Usain Bolt.

For the women, U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles came in second place.

Another U.S. Olympian, swimmer Katie Ledecky, took third place