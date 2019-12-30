south spencer 10 pm show

Global  

Apollo visits south spencer.

These two playing for the first time since the 0?02 season.

Picking things up in the second quarter..

Michael donoho to charlie howell.

Buckets.

Rebels by 16.

Just over 6 to play until half... there's a race for the loose ball.

And jace kelly comes up with it and finishes at the rack.

South spencer adds on.

Apollo not going anywhere though.

Harrison bowman stops and kisses one off the glass.

Eagles try to claw back in it.

And bowman helps keep the visitors in it with a three from the corner later in the period.

But south spencer would not crack.

Holton compton to kelly.

Count it and a foul, rebels win it 5?47.




