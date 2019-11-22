Global  

Disney Debuts Shoes Featuring Baby Yoda

If you can't get enough of the super popular character from 'The Mandalorian,'.

Now your shoes can feature the child as well.

Disney teamed up with online marketplace Zazzle to bring the shoes to life.

A pair of these "Baby Yoda shoes" can be had for $89.95 on shopdisney.com.

They are made in Kenya out of local materials and based on espadrille-style footwear.

The shoes are available for both men and women.

On Zazzle, you can also find other items with the same pattern
