Barreling into the New Year at the Harrison County Fairgrounds

- equestrian enthusiasts- celebrated the upcoming new - year in style with some friendl- competition this- weekend.- c-b-r productions' inaugural- barreling into- the new year event brought- barrel racing back to harrison- county.

- over 200 horses and racers from- across the gulf coast competed- in multiple racing categories o- a clover-leaf - course, including a kids- competition.- event organizer blain rivers- says despite the competitive- aspect of the event, it's all - about making lasting- connections with fellow barrel- racers.

- - "the barrel racing community is very, - very friendly.

Like, if anybody- needs help, there's always a- helping hand.

It's- competitive, but on a real-life- basis, it is very, very - friendly."

- - - event organizers hope to make -