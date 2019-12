Man Seen Late-Night 'Peeping' Through Windows Over the Course of Months in Utah 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KSTU - Duration: 01:30s - Published Man Seen Late-Night 'Peeping' Through Windows Over the Course of Months in Utah Ogden Police are trying to track down a man they say is looking into people's windows late at night. It's left people freaked out while inside their own homes. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Man Seen Late-Night 'Peeping' Through Windows Over the Course of Months in Utah A aLOOKING INTO PEOPLE'S WINDOWS. Aa aLOOKING INTO PEOPLE'S WINDOWS. Aa aAND ONE WE SPOKE WITH HAS THIS aa aAND ONE WE SPOKE WITH HAS THIS aa aAND ONE WE SPOKE WITH HAS THIS aa aSURVEILLANCE TO PROVE IT. Aa aSURVEILLANCE TO PROVE IT. Aa aIF IT WEREN'T FOR SURVEILLANCE aa aIF IT WEREN'T FOR SURVEILLANCE aa a,THESE PEOPLE WOULD NEVER KNOW aa a,THESE PEOPLE WOULD NEVER KNOW aa a,THESE PEOPLE WOULD NEVER KNOW aa aTHIS MAN CREPT AROUND OUTSIDE aa aTHIS MAN CREPT AROUND OUTSIDE aa aTHIS MAN CREPT AROUND OUTSIDE aa aTHEIR HOMES LATE AT NIGHT aa aTHEIR HOMES LATE AT NIGHT aa aTHEIR HOMES LATE AT NIGHT aa aPEERING INTO THEIR WINDOWS. Aa aPEERING INTO THEIR WINDOWS. Aa aPEERING INTO THEIR WINDOWS. Aa a





You Might Like

Tweets about this