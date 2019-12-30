Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Great Whites Circle Boat and Feed on Whale

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
Great Whites Circle Boat and Feed on Whale

Great Whites Circle Boat and Feed on Whale

Occurred on December 28, 2019 / Australia Info from Licensor: "On our way to our next fishing spot we came across a dead sperm whale just floating in the sea, we drove straight to it to and found 3 bronze whaler sharks and a few king fish swimming around it.

I decided to drop a line in and hooked up to a king fish for about 5 minutes after it was eaten by one of the sharks.

My mate Jesse then dropped over and happened to catch one of the bronze whalers, we took turns in reeling it in and then two Great Whites started circling the boat.

They circled at least three times while still reeling in another shark.

After snapping the line to the shark we looked over and the Great Whites started feeding on the whale taking it turns and circling us and the whale."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.