Great Whites Circle Boat and Feed on Whale

On our way to our next fishing spot we came across a dead sperm whale just floating in the sea, we drove straight to it to and found 3 bronze whaler sharks and a few king fish swimming around it.

I decided to drop a line in and hooked up to a king fish for about 5 minutes after it was eaten by one of the sharks.

My mate Jesse then dropped over and happened to catch one of the bronze whalers, we took turns in reeling it in and then two Great Whites started circling the boat.

They circled at least three times while still reeling in another shark.

After snapping the line to the shark we looked over and the Great Whites started feeding on the whale taking it turns and circling us and the whale."