Zac Efron almost died while filming “Killing Zac Efron”

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:55s
Zac Efron almost died while filming “Killing Zac Efron”Zac Efron’s contract deadly infection while filming.
Zac Efron Battled Life-Threatening Bacterial Infection in Papua New Guinea

Zac Efron is on the mend after nearly dying from a bacterial infection. While filming his upcoming...
Zac Efron contracts serious illness while filming series 'Killing Zac Efron,' report says

Actor Zac Efron contracted a serious medical illness while filming a show titled "Killing Zac Efron"...
Zac Efron Releases Statement After 'Life or Death' Medical Emergency [Video]Zac Efron Releases Statement After 'Life or Death' Medical Emergency

Zac Efron Releases Statement Following 'Life or Death' Medical Emergency. On Dec. 29, the actor took to Instagram with an update after he was hospitalized during a trip to Papua New Guinea. According..

Actor Zac Efron is back home after health scare in Papua New Guinea [Video]Actor Zac Efron is back home after health scare in Papua New Guinea

American actor Zac Efron confirmed on Monday that he fell ill while filming a survival reality TV show in Papua New Guinea.

