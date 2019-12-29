Global  

Pilot In Fatal Prince George's County Plane Crash Identified

Maryland State Police have identified the pilot who was killed in a small plane crash in Prince George's County over the weekend.
Authorities report a plane has crashed into a Maryland home

LANHAM, Md. (AP) — Authorities say they were responding Sunday to a report that a plane has crashed...
Reward Offered For Information In Fatal Shooting In Prince George's County

Prince George's County police are hoping the public can help them solve a 20-year-old Cockeysville man's murder.

Prince George’s County police are hoping the public can help them solve a 20-year-old Cockeysville man's murder.

Person Killed In Prince George's County Plane Crash Identified [Video]Person Killed In Prince George's County Plane Crash Identified

Gordon Allen, 61, of Bronx, New York, died when his plane crashed into a New Carrollton home just minutes after taking off from the College Park Airport.

