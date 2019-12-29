Pilot In Fatal Prince George's County Plane Crash Identified 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:33s - Published Pilot In Fatal Prince George's County Plane Crash Identified Maryland State Police have identified the pilot who was killed in a small plane crash in Prince George's County over the weekend.

Authorities report a plane has crashed into a Maryland home
LANHAM, Md. (AP) — Authorities say they were responding Sunday to a report that a plane has crashed...

