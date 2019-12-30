Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Here's Why Alligators Are Wearing 'Tiny Hats' In South Carolina

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Here's Why Alligators Are Wearing 'Tiny Hats' In South CarolinaHere's why these alligators are wearing "tiny hats."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Alligators are wearing little ‘hats’ in South Carolina. It’s all part of a study

They're actually GPS trackers used to help researchers understand the animals' use of their habitat.
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.