Aquinas Tournament

Let's move to our second holiday tournament over at Aquinas,
Let's move to our second holiday tournament over at aquinas, where the blugolds are locked in a tight battle with the hurricanes of houston... viterbo volleyball head coach ryan delong one of the referees for this very competitive ballgame... -- second half here, joe savoldelli makes the pass then cuts into the lane, nice little give and go and he lays it in, blugolds up three... -- a little later canes on the fast break, but chris wilson leaps up for the big-time rejection, aquinas still in front... -- hurricanes in transition again now, alex van gundy the euro step, hard contact and they call a block, so count the bucket, -- but aquinas would pull away late and take it 63-47.

In the other boys matchup, we had g-e-t taking on st.

Croix central... -- 1st half... st croix central's gabriel siler to spencer trainor who hits the 3... panthers up 5..

------------- redhawks answer... against the press..

Sawyer schmidt finds an opening and takes it to the bucket to pull within 2 -------------- later..

More g-e-t..

This time grant beirne gets the rebound and putback... it was close to the end, but the red hawks will fall tonight




