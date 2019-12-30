Global  

Sullivan vs Northview

Sullivan vs Northview
Sullivan vs Northview

The next quarterfinal had sullivan and northview meeting for the second time this season... randy kelly caps a nine-nothing sullivan run with the three.

The arrows guard had 10.... second quarter...caleb swearingen had a good game....hedials up long distance...northview up 21-19.... knights get the steal and find the hot hand in swearingen....three more...he had a team-high 20 points... the hard thing about playing sullivan, you never know who's going to hurt you...today it was kaleb thrasher....boom baby...he led the arrows with 15... you know kevin palmer is going to get his for sullivan....nice turnaround by the senior...arrows used a 13-2 run to end the half and take control of this game...sullivan was up 34-26 at recess... third quarter...great passing by sullivan, their so unselfish...jackson shake for the easy layup...he was in double figures with 12... sullivan beats northview again, arrows win 58-45.....they're moving on to the semifinals for the second year in a row, they get terre haute north tomorrow....



