Kyle Van Noy Hopes To Start Patriots 'Revenge Tour' Against Titans

The Pats aren't supposed to look ahead, but Kyle Van Noy would love to have this weekend's Wild Card tilt against the Titans be the start of a revenge tour for New England.
