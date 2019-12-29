Global  

Barack Obama’s 10 Favorite Movies of 2019

Former president Barack Obama recently took to Twitter to reveal his annual end-of-year favorites lists.

Alongside his favorite books, music and tv shows, Obama also released his top films. In no particular order, here are 10 of Obama’s favorite movies of 2019.

1.

‘Parasite’.

2.

‘American Factory’.

3.

‘Little Women’.

4.

‘Booksmart’.

5.

‘Just Mercy’.

6.

‘Ford v Ferrari’.

7.

‘The Irishman’.

8.

‘Marriage Story’.

9.

‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’.

10.

‘Apollo 11’
