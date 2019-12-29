Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Barack Obama’s 10 Favorite Movies of 2019

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Barack Obama’s 10 Favorite Movies of 2019

Barack Obama’s 10 Favorite Movies of 2019

Barack Obama’s 10 Favorite Movies of 2019.

Former president Barack Obama recently took to Twitter to reveal his annual end-of-year favorites lists.

Alongside his favorite books, music and tv shows, Obama also released his top films. In no particular order, here are 10 of Obama’s favorite movies of 2019.

.

1.

‘Parasite’.

2.

‘American Factory’.

3.

‘Little Women’.

4.

‘Booksmart’.

5.

‘Just Mercy’.

6.

‘Ford v Ferrari’.

7.

‘The Irishman’.

8.

‘Marriage Story’.

9.

‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’.

10.

‘Apollo 11’
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Obama's List of Favorite Movies from 2019, More Indies & Less Netflix

Barack Obama just announced his favorite movies of the year, and it looks like he's a mild fan of the...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


These Were Barack Obama’s Favorite Books, Movies of 2019

These Were Barack Obama’s Favorite Books, Movies of 2019Barack Obama shops for books in Washington, D.C (via Pete Souza/The White House) The nation’s...
geek.com - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller



You Might Like


Tweets about this

sixstringthry

Six String Theories Barack Obama's favorite music, movies, books and TV shows of 2019 https://t.co/fef1lCCIel 37 minutes ago

Funkingss1

Funkingss.blogspot https://t.co/x3OxccjPZI Former President Barack Obama reveals his favorite movies of 2019, what a lovely movies he… https://t.co/jbeYvJsFiE 52 minutes ago

MeenaBhatiya

Meena Bhatiya Barack Obama Bought the Fleabag Jumpsuit and Has More Time Than Any of Us https://t.co/8sjtZJ7QIy #mystyle #fashion https://t.co/2KT3ouAQ04 1 hour ago

jruthkelly

J. Ruth Kelly These Are Barack Obama’s Favorite Music, Movies, TV Shows, and Books of 2019 https://t.co/RSDO3zHHlX via… https://t.co/lsYTKk9gjC 1 hour ago

WCCG1045FM

The Hip Hop Station Barack Obama reveals favorite movies and TV shows of 2019 https://t.co/Chl0rwlNH1 https://t.co/lgcaNQT5dU 2 hours ago

NatiaTaktakish1

Natia Taktakishvili RT @CNBC: Barack Obama shared his favorite TV shows, movies and music of 2019. (via @CNBCMakeIt) https://t.co/74kgMPKmmx 3 hours ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot Presidential Cosign: Barack Obama Drops His List Of Favorite TV Shows & Movies For 2019 https://t.co/Udvck5AIAt 5 hours ago

caseyspeer

✍🏻 RT @Biptisms: Barack Obama said that Ford Vs Ferarri was one of his favorite movies of the year which means that he definitely watched and… 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama Puts DaBaby, J. Cole, Summer Walker & More On His 2019 Playlist [Video]Barack Obama Puts DaBaby, J. Cole, Summer Walker & More On His 2019 Playlist

Several Hip Hop and R&B artists grabbed the attention of Barack Obama for his annual end-of-the-year picks. The former president named Summer Walker, J. Cole, DaBaby and more when choosing his favorite..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:17Published

Barack Obama Watched These 2019 Movies [Video]Barack Obama Watched These 2019 Movies

Check it out.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.