Barack Obama’s 10 Favorite Movies of 2019
Barack Obama’s 10
Favorite Movies of 2019.
Former president Barack Obama
recently took to Twitter to reveal his
annual end-of-year favorites lists.
Alongside his favorite books, music and tv
shows, Obama also released his top films.
In no particular order,
here are 10 of Obama’s
favorite movies of 2019.
.
1.
‘Parasite’.
2.
‘American Factory’.
3.
‘Little Women’.
4.
‘Booksmart’.
5.
‘Just Mercy’.
6.
‘Ford v Ferrari’.
7.
‘The Irishman’.
8.
‘Marriage Story’.
9.
‘The Last Black
Man in San Francisco’.
10.
‘Apollo 11’