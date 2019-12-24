Wall Street slips from record highs

Investors booked profits on the second to last day of what has been a most bountiful trading year.

Tech stocks led the broad-based pullback Monday.

The Dow and S&P 500 retreated from their record highs, with the indexes falling more than half percent.

Spartan Capital Securities chief market economist, Peter Cardillo: SOUNDBITE: SPARTAN CAPITAL SECURITIES CHIEF MARKET ECONOMIST, PETER CARDILLO (ENGLISH) SAYING: "It's a little bit of profit taking.

The markets registered new record highs basically on a daily basis for such a long time without pulling back and it was looking tired." Even solid economic news couldn't prop up stocks.

Pending home sales, a barometer of the health of the housing market, rebounded in November.

Also that month: U.S. exports grew, shrinking the U.S. trade deficit more than economists had projected.

And the White House's trade advisor said Monday a trade deal with China would likely be signed next week.

Tesla shares tumbled from their all-time high.

The electric car maker started delivering its mass market Model 3 sedans that were built at its Shanghai factory.

Shares of its smaller rival, Nio, jumped more than 40%.

Higher demand for its electric vehicles helped the Chinese auto maker post rising quarterly revenue that BEAT?

Analysts' estimates.