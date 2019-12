Man charged with killing colleague

THE MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING ACO-WORKER IN RACINE COUNTYMADE HIS FIRST APPEARANCE INCOURT TODAY.

SHAUN GALLAGHERHAS MORE ABOUT WHAT LED TO THEDEADLY SHOOTING THE DAY AFTERCHRISTMAS.shaun introtroy hoffmann isnow charged with threefelonies, including firstdegree intentional homicide.after prosecutors say he shothis girlfriend's new loveinterest.

.

State of wisconsinvs troy j hoffmann..IN ASLEEVELESS VEST, TROY HOFFMANNAPPEARED THROUGH VIDEOCONFERENCE FOR HIS INITIALHEARING.

THIS CRIMINALCOMPLAINT RELEASED MONDAYREVEALED MORE ABOUT WHATHAPPENED THE DAY AFTERCHRISTMAS.

AN UNIDENTIFIEDWOMAN TOLD POLICE, HOFFMANNWAS HER BOYFRIEND BUT SHE WASVISITING HER CURRENT LOVEINTEREST, CHAD BICKLER.

AS SHEHEADED TO BICKLER'S HOME INWIND LAKE, THE WOMAN CLAIMSHOFFMANN STARTED TEXTING HER.POLICE SAY SHE TOLD THEMHOFFMAN TEXTED HER , "...ifshe was going to see[Bickler], he [Hoffmann] wasgoing to kill him."AS THEWOMAN GOT TO BICKLER'S HOME,SHE TOLD POLICE HOFFMAN HITHER CAR FROM BEHIND WITH HIS.WHEN SHE GOT OUT, THE TWOSTARTED ARGUING.PROSECUTORSSAY AS SHE RAN TO THE STREETTO GET A MORE ACCURATE ADDRESSTO GIVE POLICE, HOFFMANNWALKED UP TO BICKLER'S HOMEAND STARTED SHOOTING.

ANAUTOPSY REVEALED BICKLER WASHIT MULTIPLE TIMES IN THESTOMACH AND LEGS INSIDE THEHOME.

HE DIED A SHORT TIMELATER AT THE HOSPITAL.BICKLER'S DOG, TUCKER, WASALSO SHOT AND KILLED.

AFTERLEAVING THE HOME, HOFFMANREMAINED ON THE RUN FOR NEARLYA DAY BEFORE HE TURNED HIMSELFIN IN DODGE COUNTY.A JUDGE SETHOFFMANN'S BOND AT THREE-QUARTERS OF A MILLION DOLLARSCASH.

HE FACES UP TO LIFE INPRISON IF CONVICTED.

IN RACINECOUNTY, SG, TMJ-4.