Fireworks floated up the Thames for New Year's Eve fireworks

Fireworks floated up the Thames for New Year's Eve fireworks

Fireworks floated up the Thames for New Year's Eve fireworks

Over 12,000 firework are floated up the Thames on three barges ready London's New Years Eve fireworks.

Around 2,000 of the fireworks set off during the display will be fired from the London Eye, with the remainder coming from barges which will moor in a central location along the River Thames, according to Darryl Fleming of Titanium Fireworks, who is display director for the show.
